The elevator and escalator market in Germany is poised to grow by 650.00 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the increasing adoption of energy-efficient elevators and escalators and increasing construction of high-rise buildings.
The report on elevator and escalator market in Germany provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Germany market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The elevator and escalator market in Germany analysis includes product segment and service segment.
This study identifies the growing regulatory requirements as one of the prime reasons driving the elevator and escalator market in Germany growth during the next few years.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading elevator and escalator market in Germany vendors that include Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., HIRO LIFT Hillenkotter Ronsieck GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., KOHLER Elevator GmbH, KONE Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp Elevator AG, and WITTUR HOLDING GmbH.
Also, the elevator and escalator market in Germany analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Elevator Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Escalator Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Maintenance Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- New installations Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Modernization Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Fujitec Co. Ltd.
- Hillenkotter Ronsieck GmbH
- KOHLER Elevator GmbH
- KONE Corp.
- Otis Worldwide Corp.
- Schindler Holding Ltd.
- Sicher Elevator Co. Ltd.
- thyssenkrupp Elevator AG
- WITTUR HOLDING GmbH
Appendix
