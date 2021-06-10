The "Elevator and Escalator Market in Germany 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The elevator and escalator market in Germany is poised to grow by 650.00 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of energy-efficient elevators and escalators and increasing construction of high-rise buildings.

The report on elevator and escalator market in Germany provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Germany market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The elevator and escalator market in Germany analysis includes product segment and service segment.

This study identifies the growing regulatory requirements as one of the prime reasons driving the elevator and escalator market in Germany growth during the next few years.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading elevator and escalator market in Germany vendors that include Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., HIRO LIFT Hillenkotter Ronsieck GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., KOHLER Elevator GmbH, KONE Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp Elevator AG, and WITTUR HOLDING GmbH.

Also, the elevator and escalator market in Germany analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Elevator Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Escalator Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Maintenance Market size and forecast 2019-2024

New installations Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Modernization Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

Hillenkotter Ronsieck GmbH

KOHLER Elevator GmbH

KONE Corp.

Otis Worldwide Corp.

Schindler Holding Ltd.

Sicher Elevator Co. Ltd.

thyssenkrupp Elevator AG

WITTUR HOLDING GmbH

Appendix

