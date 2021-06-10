Sungrow Partners with Krannich Solar to Broaden Distribution Channels

MUNICH, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced a new partner, wholesaler Krannich Solar, to distribute the Company's broad product portfolio in Europe, further facilitating the economic decarbonization in more markets.

Sungrow is poised to meet a wide range of applications in distributed generation markets with a comprehensive product portfolio covering product verticals within commercial and industrial, residential, hybrid inverters and batteries.

"We value Sungrow's robust track record in renewables and the broad portfolio which well meets the diversified demand from each market. The partnership between Krannich and Sungrow allows us to reach more dominance in our core markets, serving more communities and households," said Jan Brunner, Head of Sales at Krannich Solar.

"We are delighted to have Krannich Solar be an important part of our European-wide distributor network. With Krannich Solar we have one of the leading PV distribution companies on our side which is known for its personal, comprehensive, and competitive approach. Together we will deliver real added value and prominent quality in every aspect," commented Jeremy Powell, Director of Distribution Europe at Sungrow.

Key markets for the partnership include: Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Poland, Austria, Greece, and Turkey. Moreover, it's expected that further cooperation outside Europe will be forged between the two companies in the near future.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 154 GW installed worldwide as of December 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

About Krannich Solar

Krannich Solar has been a strong partner for photovoltaic installers since 1995 and offers everything that drives photovoltaics forward: sound advice, effective logistics and one of the world's leading product and system offerings for solar power generation. With a growing market share worldwide, the owner-managed company is one of the leading photovoltaic wholesalers. The group of companies employs over 600 people worldwide. The 25 own branches supply customers in almost all countries of the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1530505/sungrow.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg