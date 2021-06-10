Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021
Katapultstart-News! Wie Rritual Superfoods die Branche schockiert!
GlobeNewswire
10.06.2021 | 11:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: EWPG Holding AB changes name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (289/21)

As from June 14, 2021, EWPG Holding AB will be listed under its new company
name, Eco Wave Power Global AB. 

New company name:     Eco Wave Power Global AB
--------------------------------------------------
Unchange short name:   ECOWVE         
--------------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0012569663      
--------------------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID: 176783         
--------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden ABon +46 8
52800399.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
