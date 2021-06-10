Nasdaq Stockholm AB: EWPG Holding AB changes name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (289/21)

As from June 14, 2021, EWPG Holding AB will be listed under its new company name, Eco Wave Power Global AB. New company name: Eco Wave Power Global AB -------------------------------------------------- Unchange short name: ECOWVE -------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0012569663 -------------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 176783 -------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden ABon +46 8 52800399.