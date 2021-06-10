Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021
WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 
Tradegate
07.06.21
19:03 Uhr
7,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
10.06.2021 | 11:34
85 Leser
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 10


10 June 2021

RIGHTMOVE PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Rightmove plc - purchase of shares

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePeter Brooks-Johnson
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)Nature of transactionThe Company was notified on 8 June 2021 by Computershare Investor Services plc of an acquisition of shares through a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), under the share plan account nominee. The shares were purchased as a result of the reinvestment of the 2020 final dividend of 4.5p per share. The purchase price of the shares was £6.194 per share.
c)Prices and volumes
PriceVolume
GBP 6.19419
d)Aggregated information not applicable for a single transactionNot Applicable - single transaction
e)Date of transaction7 June 2021
f)Place of transactionLondon, UK

Name and contact details for enquiries:

Sandra Odell
Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

© 2021 PR Newswire
