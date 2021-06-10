Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust's (MNP's) manager Zehrid Osmani aims to deliver above-market returns over a rolling five-year period. He is confident in the prospects for the trust's high-quality growth portfolio and will continue with his disciplined investment process despite value stocks leading the market during the early stages of an economic recovery. The manager believes that this approach will generate a superior outcome for shareholders over the long term. His view is that following the coronavirus pandemic, high-quality, sustainable growth companies will become even more relevant to investors. MNP affords exposure to a concentrated portfolio of listed companies that have strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials and the fund's charges are competitive. The introduction of gearing in November 2020 provides an additional lever that Osmani can utilise to potentially improve performance.

