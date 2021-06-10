Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021
Katapultstart-News! Wie Rritual Superfoods die Branche schockiert!
WKN: A0J3N5 ISIN: US67812M2070 
Tradegate
10.06.21
10:53 Uhr
6,260 Euro
+0,120
+1,95 %
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft Signes Heads of Terms for the Sale of a 5% stake in Vostok Oil

DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft Signes Heads of Terms for the Sale of a 5% stake in Vostok Oil 

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) 
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft Signes Heads of Terms for the Sale of a 5% stake in Vostok Oil 
10-Jun-2021 / 12:30 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Rosneft agrees heads of terms to sell a stake in the Vostok Oil Project to a consortium of Vitol and Mercantile & 
Maritime 
Rosneft and a consortium of Vitol S.A. and Mercantile & Maritime Energy Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter, the Consortium) signed 
heads of terms for a transaction providing for the sale of a 5% stake in the authorized capital of OOO Vostok Oil. 
The agreement confirms the Consortium's intention to acquire a stake in the Vostok Oil Project and sets out the main 
terms of the transaction. It is expected to be closed after the parties receive the required regulatory and corporate 
approvals. 
Lack of investment in the oil industry, as well as the growth of the world's population and its prosperity, boost the 
demand for energy resources whereby new types of projects are more and more sought after. Vostok Oil is a project with 
low cost per barrel of production, with a carbon footprint 75% lower than other major new oil projects in the world. 
Its resource base is over 6 billion tons of premium low-sulfur crude which has a uniquely low sulfur content, 
0.01-0.04%. The high quality of feedstock does not require separate installations at the refineries which will 
significantly reduce greenhouse emissions of the project. 
The opportunity of commodities supply in two directions at once, to European and Asian markets, is a logistic advantage 
of Vostok Oil. 
In commenting the document signed, Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said: "The agreement is based on our 
successful long-term cooperation with Vitol and Mercantile & Maritime. The resource potential of the Vostok Oil 
Project, the high quality of oil and its economic model make the project one of the most attractive targets for 
investment in the global energy industry, which is confirmed by the strong interest of large world companies in it and 
the estimates of leading investment banks. Definitely, the project is interesting to the companies focused on feedstock 
supply, trading and logistics with an extensive client base and distribution channels around the world, those that 
consider the future need for "green" oil supply. We intend to further strengthen our cooperation with Vitol and 
Mercantile & Maritime which includes the Vostok Oil Project. 
Environmental friendliness is an important component of the Vostok Oil Project. The deployment of advanced environment 
protection technologies is envisaged already at the design stage of the project, from well drilling to special design 
of oil pipelines and tankers, which will be used for oil export. 
In 2020, Rosneft commenced full-scale development of the project's fields; a 10% stake in it was acquired by the large 
international trader Trafigura. 
 
For reference: 
Operations at the Vostok Oil Integrated Project have achieved an active preparatory phase: design and survey work is 
being performed for high-priority facilities, and experienced highly qualified EPC contractors have been selected for 
technologically complex facilities. 
During the XXIV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Rosneft signed over 50 contracts for the project 
implementation totaling RUB 558.8 billion. 
Among other things, contracts were signed for the construction of the first phase of power supply for the project, 
expansion of the oil terminal in Sever Bay Port and construction of hydraulic structures. 
The agreement signed with TMK Group on the integrated supply of metallurgical products and the provision of related 
services will reduce the negative effect of price volatility and contribute to the timely and efficient completion of 
the project. 
High logistics efficiency of the project will be attained through the agreement with Norilsk Nickel on the shared use 
of the airport infrastructure owned by this mining and metallurgical company and the creation of a service center for 
aircraft maintenance. Contracts intended to provide the project with special and road-building equipment were signed. 
Contracts were also concluded to localize the production of drill bits and high-tech equipment for directional 
drilling. 
The efforts made by the Company on the Vostok Oil Project will create a significant multiplier effect, ensure high 
profitability and meet the growing demand of the world economy for environmentally friendly energy resources. 
 
Investor Relations Department 
Tel.: +7 (499) 517 88 11 
June 10, 2021 
These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any 
statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves 
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the 
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors 
affecting these statements. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     ROSN 
LEI Code:   253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
Sequence No.: 110609 
EQS News ID:  1206619 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206619&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2021 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
