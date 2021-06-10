Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021
Katapultstart-News! Wie Rritual Superfoods die Branche schockiert!
WKN: 852927 ISIN: AT0000644505 
Tradegate
10.06.21
12:23 Uhr
109,00 Euro
-0,40
-0,37 %
Game changing MakeItFeelRight campaign returns: Lenzing's TENCEL brand introduces new ways to join the movement and activate "MakeAPledge"

LENZING, Austria, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When MakeItFeelRight (MIFR) first launched in 2019, Lenzing's TENCEL brand set out to raise awareness on the negative impact that the fashion industry has on the environment. With rising eco-fashion demand in mind, the campaign highlights the importance of making environmentally responsible textile choices with the ability to "MakeAPledge" and actively contribute to making the world a better place. With this in mind, the TENCEL brand revitalized the MIFR campaign on World Environment Day 2021. Exciting announcements, new ways to become part of the conversation and entertaining Instagram and TikTok filters are all to be expected throughout the year.