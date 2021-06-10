Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021
Katapultstart-News! Wie Rritual Superfoods die Branche schockiert!
Dow Jones News
10.06.2021 | 12:10
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM 
10-Jun-2021 / 10:38 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC 
 
Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "company") 
 
All the resolutions set out in the notice of the company's annual general meeting dated 10 June 2021 were duly passed 
at the annual general meeting held today. 
 
A total of 43,818,029 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) and 
72,000,000 cumulative 9% preference shares were eligible to vote at the annual general meeting with each share carrying 
one vote on a poll. 
 
Proxies in respect of both ordinary and preference shares were received for use in connection with the annual general 
meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction): 
 
                                             Votes 
                                      Votes For 
                                             Discretion Votes   Votes 
       Ordinary resolutions (except where stated otherwise)     (including 
                                      Chairman's  Third   Against  Withheld 
                                      discretion) 
                                             Party 
 
1       To receive the company's annual accounts for the year ended  47,965,373  -     326    - 
       31 December 2020 
2       To approve the directors' remuneration report for the year  47,801,203  -     141,570  22,926 
       ended 31 December 2020 
3       To approve the directors' remuneration policy         46,903,039  -     1,038,290 24,370 
4       To re-elect David Blackett as a director           47,802,350  -     140,749  22,600 
5       To re-elect Irene Chia as a director             47,825,014  -     140,685  - 
6       To re-elect Carol Gysin as a director             47,825,014  -     140,685  - 
7       To re-elect John Oakley as a director             47,825,014  -     140,685  - 
8       To re-elect Richard Robinow as a director           47,825,014  -     140,685  - 
9       To re-elect Rizal Satar as a director             47,825,014  -     140,685  - 
10      To re-elect Michael St Clair-George as a director       47,802,350  -     140,749  22,600 
11      To re-appoint MHA MacIntyre Hudson, chartered accountants, as 47,825,014  -     140,685  - 
       auditor 
12      To authorise the audit committee to determine and approve the 47,825,014  -     3,388   137,297 
       remuneration of the auditor 
13      To authorise the company to make market purchases of any of  47,802,615  -     25,988  137,096 
       its ordinary shares 
14      To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares      47,824,129  -     141,369  201 
15      To authorise the directors to allot preference shares     47,825,014  -     140,484  201 
       To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights on up 
16      to 5% of ordinary shares                   47,821,688  -     6,714   137,297 
       (Special Resolution) 
       To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights on up 
17      to a further 5% of ordinary shares, such rights to be     41,712,345  -     6,116,258 137,096 
       disapplied for specified purposes (Special Resolution) 
18      To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 days'   47,965,699  -     -     - 
       notice (Special Resolution) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 110611 
EQS News ID:  1206630 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206630&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2021 05:38 ET (09:38 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
