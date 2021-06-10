DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM 10-Jun-2021 / 10:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "company") All the resolutions set out in the notice of the company's annual general meeting dated 10 June 2021 were duly passed at the annual general meeting held today. A total of 43,818,029 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) and 72,000,000 cumulative 9% preference shares were eligible to vote at the annual general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll. Proxies in respect of both ordinary and preference shares were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction): Votes Votes For Discretion Votes Votes Ordinary resolutions (except where stated otherwise) (including Chairman's Third Against Withheld discretion) Party 1 To receive the company's annual accounts for the year ended 47,965,373 - 326 - 31 December 2020 2 To approve the directors' remuneration report for the year 47,801,203 - 141,570 22,926 ended 31 December 2020 3 To approve the directors' remuneration policy 46,903,039 - 1,038,290 24,370 4 To re-elect David Blackett as a director 47,802,350 - 140,749 22,600 5 To re-elect Irene Chia as a director 47,825,014 - 140,685 - 6 To re-elect Carol Gysin as a director 47,825,014 - 140,685 - 7 To re-elect John Oakley as a director 47,825,014 - 140,685 - 8 To re-elect Richard Robinow as a director 47,825,014 - 140,685 - 9 To re-elect Rizal Satar as a director 47,825,014 - 140,685 - 10 To re-elect Michael St Clair-George as a director 47,802,350 - 140,749 22,600 11 To re-appoint MHA MacIntyre Hudson, chartered accountants, as 47,825,014 - 140,685 - auditor 12 To authorise the audit committee to determine and approve the 47,825,014 - 3,388 137,297 remuneration of the auditor 13 To authorise the company to make market purchases of any of 47,802,615 - 25,988 137,096 its ordinary shares 14 To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares 47,824,129 - 141,369 201 15 To authorise the directors to allot preference shares 47,825,014 - 140,484 201 To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights on up 16 to 5% of ordinary shares 47,821,688 - 6,714 137,297 (Special Resolution) To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights on up 17 to a further 5% of ordinary shares, such rights to be 41,712,345 - 6,116,258 137,096 disapplied for specified purposes (Special Resolution) 18 To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 days' 47,965,699 - - - notice (Special Resolution) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: RAG TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 110611 EQS News ID: 1206630 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206630&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2021 05:38 ET (09:38 GMT)