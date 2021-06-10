Massive Update Also Adds New Area, Max Level Increase to 300 and More Today!

MapleStory, the iconic free-to-play global MMORPG from Nexon, has today launched Neo: Darkness Ascending, Part One of its summer update, the largest content update to the game in 2021. Neo Part One adds an all new area, Cernium, increases the max level to 300, and offers special limited-time events today, in addition to adding a new Nova Archer job, Kain, on June 23.

First, a new Nova Archer job the Darkness Chaser, Kain joins the game on June 23. Kain is a powerful archer, fighting to recover his lost past after discovering that his organization had deceived him. Using the Whispershot, a one-handed weapon, alongside melee weapons from his Weapon Belt, Kain commands an effective and versatile weapons mastery to inflict critical hits on his enemies.

The border between two worlds has disappeared and Cernium, City of the Gods, has reappeared. New area Cernium is now available in-game and brings new challenges and quests to all players. For an added boost, a special power called Sacred Power is now available to aid in the battle against monsters inhabiting the Grandis Continent. Sacred Power is acquired by equipping Sacred Symbols, which can be enhanced to increase Sacred Power as well as main stats.

Starting today, the maximum character level is increased from 275 to 300 and the amount of EXP required to level up between levels 210-250 has been reduced. The update also includes increased EXP rewards for Arcane River quests, and modifies the character death penalty to a decreased drop rate percentage instead of overall experience lost.

Part One of the Neo Update also brings the new Neo Castle event to MapleStoryNeo Castle, an area shrouded in mystery, was formed when Maple World and Grandis World combined, creating a space to enjoy a series of new events with the following features and shops available now:

Neo Stone Shop : Players can exchange Neo Stones for a variety of improvements that can be used to enhance items and boost character growth

: Players can exchange Neo Stones for a variety of improvements that can be used to enhance items and boost character growth Neo Gem Shop : Neo Gems are earned by playing one of the many new mini-games, and can be used to buy special cosmetic items

: Neo Gems are earned by playing one of the many new mini-games, and can be used to buy special cosmetic items Neo Core Shop : Neo Cores can be collected by battling bosses and can be used to purchase a variety of rare items

: Neo Cores can be collected by battling bosses and can be used to purchase a variety of rare items Neo Meso Shop: The Meso shop is stocked full of powerful items that can be purchased using Mesos

The Neo Update also includes the following updates and features:

Burning World and Tera Burning

Burning World and Tera Burning events return to support speedy player growth, allowing players to create and designate burning characters who will gain 1+2 levels each time they level up, to Lv. 150 and Lv. 200 respectively, receive additional level-up rewards, and earn the 17-Star Unique Absolab weapon.

The Better Maple Project brings a host of new improvements for overall improved gameplay including:

The V Matrix has been improved for easier use

Boss Battles have been improved and a new boss entry system has been added, allowing players to move to the waiting area immediately from the current channel simply by selecting the boss, difficulty and pressing "GO"

Skill Tooltips have been widened for better legibility and understanding of skill descriptions

Equipped item functionality has been improved, allowing players the ability to compare equipped items with other items linked in chat

The Clean Slate Scroll has been updated, and while in possession, is changed to a Pure Clean Slate Scroll to protect the item from being destroyed when it fails

A Notification has been added to alert players when Safeguard is automatically disabled during Star Force enhancement

Meso Market trades that are in progress for other characters in the same world have been updated and can be viewed in addition to canceling or receiving trades

The Meso Market's daily listing limit has been increased to 20

Maplers can now purchase Mu Gong's Soul Shard from the Mu Lung Dojo Point Shop

To learn more about MapleStory, please visit http://maplestory.nexon.net

