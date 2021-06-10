Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021
10.06.2021 | 12:17
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: TOIVO GROUP OYJ

NOTICE 10 JUNE 2021 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: TOIVO GROUP OYJ

At the request of Toivo Group Oyj, Toivo Group Oyj's shares will be traded on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from June 11, 2021. 

Trading code: TOIVO
Number of shares: 52 151 288
ISIN code: FI4000496716
Order book ID: 226440
Company Identity Number: 2687933-2

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification
Industry: 35 Real Estate
Super sector: 3510 Real Estate


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Danske
Bank. For further information, please call Danske Bank on +358 40 562 1806. 


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
