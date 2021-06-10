Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: TOIVO GROUP OYJ

NOTICE 10 JUNE 2021 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: TOIVO GROUP OYJ At the request of Toivo Group Oyj, Toivo Group Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from June 11, 2021. Trading code: TOIVO Number of shares: 52 151 288 ISIN code: FI4000496716 Order book ID: 226440 Company Identity Number: 2687933-2 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 35 Real Estate Super sector: 3510 Real Estate This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Danske Bank. For further information, please call Danske Bank on +358 40 562 1806. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260