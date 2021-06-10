Caruso GmbH: CARUSO wins German Mobility Award for Best Practice

The dataplace was selected from more than 300 applicants as one of the ten winners of the "Germany - Land of Ideas" competition organized by the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure

MUNICH, Germany, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARUSO is one of the ten winners of the German Mobility Award 2021. The data marketplace demonstrates how using, sharing, and refining data can help make mobility even safer, more efficient, and more sustainable.



Vehicle data is a topic that is becoming more and more popular. But every car manufacturer provides data under different conditions. CARUSO enables third-party providers to use this data through standardization, integrated consent management, and their expertise. Access to connected cars is made easier for customers, which fosters new and innovative solutions.

"We are very happy about this prestigious award. Connected vehicles are a core component of intelligent mobility solutions. CARUSO clearly demonstrates how using, sharing, and refining data serves to drive innovation," says Norbert Dohmen, Managing Director of Caruso GmbH.

The motto of this year's competition was "Intelligent on the move: data makes you mobile". Across Germany, over 300 start-ups, companies, associations, research institutions, and many more have applied for the innovation prize with their projects. A top-class jury of experts chaired by Steffen Bilger, MdB, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, selected the winners of the competition.

The initiators: "Germany - Land of Ideas" and BMVI

With the German Mobility Award, the initiative "Germany - Land of Ideas" and the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure are making intelligent mobility solutions and digital innovations publicly visible. Deutsche Bahn, VDV and Siemens Mobility are partners of the competition. More information at www.deutscher-mobilitätspreis.de

From Connected Cars to Connected Business. CARUSO is a neutral, open, and secure mobility data marketplace. The platform enables third parties to consume data standardized across multiple vehicle manufacturers. Additionally, their built-in consent management technology ensures data privacy by giving vehicle end-users full control over data sharing. With that, CARUSO empowers its customers to easily build life-improving solutions based on data from connected cars.

