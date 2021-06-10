Building renovations may result in up to 51% space heating demand savings, according to recent research from Germany. Its authors claim that, if buildings are retrofitted and thermal energy storage and individual hybrid heat pumps with back-up gas boilers are applied on a large scale, significant heat cost reduction may be achieved across the whole of Europe.Heat pumps are raising big hopes for the electrification of heating for buildings and households. However, their performance is still considered insufficient for satisfying, completely, heating demand. Their technical and financial viability, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...