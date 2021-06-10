The new facility is expected to be connected to the emirate's water network this month.Dubai Water and Electricity Authority (DEWA) has said the AED23.1 million ($6.29 million), 7.5 million-gallons-per-day water pumping station installed at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will be connected to the emirate's water network this month. The public body, in a post published yesterday on its website, said the pumping station was 92% complete and will soon be providing the water needs of the vast solar park "and nearby areas." The pumping station is being installed in two phases, the first ...

