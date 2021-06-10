Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021
10.06.2021 | 13:08
VirTex Operating Company, Inc.: Eagle Ford Shale Asset Opportunity - The VirTex Companies

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / The VirTex Companies of Corpus Christi, Texas, have announced an acquisition opportunity in the prolific Eagle Ford Shale Formation of South Texas. The Company is vertically integrated with upstream, midstream and well service assets. The assets have a strong, long-lived producing oil component of nearly 2,900 BOE/day and a gas stream yielding nearly 500 BPD of NGLs. Total 3P net reserves are estimated at 60,370 MBOE, valued at approximately $431M and a resource potential of 230,710 MBOE, valued at $992M.

To find out more about this unique opportunity please contact Jason Reimbold at BOK Financial Securities at 713-412-9079 or jreimbold@bokf.com.

http://www.virtexoperating.com

SOURCE: The VirTex Companies



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651214/Eagle-Ford-Shale-Asset-Opportunity--The-VirTex-Companies

