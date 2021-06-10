Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Katapultstart-News! Wie Rritual Superfoods die Branche schockiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 555750 ISIN: DE0005557508 Ticker-Symbol: DTE 
Xetra
10.06.21
14:13 Uhr
17,628 Euro
+0,242
+1,39 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,61417,61614:29
17,61617,61814:29
PR Newswire
10.06.2021 | 13:10
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peplink has achieved certification for T-Mobile's US 5G network. Several 5G routers are immediately available to let businesses achieve 5G speeds for any edge location. This 5G portfolio of routers includes Peplink's SpeedFusion technology, allowing customers to use 5G for wireline replacement, fiber failover, fixed wireless access and other critical use cases.

The approved 5G devices include:

Transit 5G - The Transit 5G offers a single 5G connection with LTE CAT 20 failover. With a variety of power input options and ruggedized hardware, the transit 5G is perfect for a variety of mobile and fixed location uses like in vehicles, kiosks, retail stores, restaurants, and small branch offices or remote employees.

Balance 310 5G - The B310 5G enables a variety of hybrid connectivity options for enterprise branch offices. It includes both a 5G radio and a separate 4G radio, so two connections can be used for added reliability and capacity. The B310 5G also supports a variety of wired WANs and a total of over 2Gbps of speed to provide seamless failover to the bonded hybrid 5G/4G via Peplink's SpeedFusion technology.

MBX 5G - The MBX is Peplink's Mission Critical powerhouse. The MBX uses Peplink's SpeedFusion bandwidth bonding to combine 4x 5G/LTE Cat 20 modems for the ultimate bandwidth and reliability. The MBX is a great fit for a variety of scenarios that cannot afford even seconds of downtime or slowness. Whether it is to support a critical facility with limited wireline options, or to enable advanced mobile connectivity for emergency services, broadcasters - Enterprises and Governments alike benefit from the ability to bond 4x 5G connections to always keep them connected.

"The approval from T-Mobile gives Enterprises a 5G device that won't let them down like consumer devices often do," Keith Chau, General Manager of Peplink said. "SpeedFusion enhances the ability of 5G in Enterprise connectivity by using T-Mobile's 5G network as the primary or backup connection"

Find out more about Peplink's 5G solutions at 5G with Peplink

About Peplink

Peplink is the leader in SD-WAN solutions. Peplink's SpeedFusion SD-WAN routers have been deployed around the world, helping thousands of customers from varied industries to increase bandwidth and enhance Internet reliability. Our complete product line includes models for businesses of all sizes and provides an award-winning Internet experience for customers. https://www.peplink.com

Enquiries:

marketing@peplink.com

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.