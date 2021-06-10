Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Katapultstart-News! Wie Rritual Superfoods die Branche schockiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N94N ISIN: CA8849037095 Ticker-Symbol: TOCB 
Frankfurt
10.06.21
08:00 Uhr
80,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,62 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,5080,5014:31
79,5080,0014:32
PR Newswire
10.06.2021 | 13:22
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thomson Reuters Corp - Result of AGM


Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX / NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results from the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually yesterday.

All 14 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board, and all of the nominees were previously directors of the company. Each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.

The results were as follows:

NomineeVotes For% Votes ForVotes Withheld% Votes Withheld
David Thomson439,679,40199.12%3,892,4700.88%
Steve Hasker441,621,75199.56%1,949,5130.44%
Kirk E. Arnold437,419,40098.61%6,152,1351.39%
David W. Binet427,519,51296.38%16,052,0233.62%
W. Edmund Clark, C.M.426,151,10296.07%17,420,4333.93%
Michael E. Daniels426,787,93496.22%16,783,6013.78%
Kirk Koenigsbauer442,928,41299.86%642,7730.14%
Deanna Oppenheimer443,186,04799.91%385,4880.09%
Vance K. Opperman431,378,51997.25%12,193,0162.75%
Simon Paris443,211,56599.92%359,9700.08%
Kim M. Rivera442,730,00199.81%841,5340.19%
Barry Salzberg437,710,99798.68%5,860,5381.32%
Peter J. Thomson430,821,17997.13%12,750,3562.87%
Wulf von Schimmelmann437,628,12898.66%5,943,4071.34%

For the other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and did not approve the shareholder proposal set out in the management proxy circular. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS
MEDIA

Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 332 219 1511
andrew.green@tr.com		INVESTORS

Frank J. Golden
Head of Investor Relations
+1 332 219 1111
frank.golden@tr.com
THOMSON REUTERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.