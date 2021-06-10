Colin Murphy has joined smartTrade Technologies as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Based in London, UK, Colin will be responsible for managing smartTrade's global sales teams and for driving business growth across all customer segments. He will oversee the strategy and execution of the company's revenue-generating activities. He will report directly to David Vincent, smartTrade's CEO.

This newly created position further strengthens the executive team as smartTrade enters its next phase of growth. The appointment follows another successful twelve months for the business, where strong customer demand has been driven by the proven resilience of its technology.

Colin brings over 20 years' experience in capital markets, most recently as Global Head of Sales Optimization for CME Group, following its acquisition of NEX Group where he was Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to this, he spent over 19 years at Goldman Sachs International in various senior management roles.

David Vincent said, "Colin's experience of managing large-scale commercial teams will be invaluable as smartTrade enters its next phase of growth. He will be an important part of the executive team as we focus on corporate strategy and on strengthening our culture of innovation and the continuous enhancement of our customer experience."

Colin Murphy said, "I am incredibly excited to join the smartTrade team as we look to further scale the business. With a strong product offering and exceptional core technology, smartTrade is uniquely positioned to grow. I look forward to serving smartTrade's clients and further improving the customer experience as we build innovative, new products across asset classes".

Colin holds a B Comm degree from University College, Dublin.

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, pioneer of multi-asset electronic trading solutions, offers innovative technology allowing you to focus on your trading and grow your business while quickly adapting to changing market requirements.

smartTrade provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities, Derivatives (including Options), Cryptocurrencies and Money Markets. Our solutions offer connectivity to over 130 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management and fully customizable HTML5 user interface.

smartTrade works with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and asset managers to corporate firms. LiquidityFX for Foreign Exchange and smartFI for Fixed Income are provided as a fully managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main marketplaces globally.

smartAnalytics, our multi-asset Big Data analysis solution, allows the creation of historical or real time dashboards and reports to interact more effectively with markets and end customers.

For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

