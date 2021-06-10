Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Katapultstart-News! Wie Rritual Superfoods die Branche schockiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
10.06.2021 | 14:05
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of TH1NG AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (292/21)

Listing of TH1NG AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that TH1NG AB (publ), company registration
number 556964-8156 fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 


Provided that TH1NG AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can meet the
liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be June 16, 2021. 



As per today's date the company has a total of 9 374 100 shares.



Shares



Short name:               TH1NG          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 13 059 100       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016074124      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             226758         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556964-8156       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------





Classification



Code Name       
------------------------
15  Telecommunications
------------------------
1510 Telecommunications
------------------------








This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB
on +46850300050.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.