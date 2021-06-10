Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of TH1NG AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (292/21)

Listing of TH1NG AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that TH1NG AB (publ), company registration number 556964-8156 fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that TH1NG AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be June 16, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 9 374 100 shares. Shares Short name: TH1NG ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 13 059 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016074124 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 226758 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556964-8156 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 15 Telecommunications ------------------------ 1510 Telecommunications ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB on +46850300050.