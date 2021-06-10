Cannabis Global, Inc.: Cannabis Global Prepares for Premium Cannabis Product Releases, Provides Investor Update

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Cannabis Global Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), the majority owner of licensed cannabis manufacturer Natural Plant Extract (NPE) and Northern Light Distribution, a licensed cannabis distribution company, today provides a business update regarding upcoming product launches.

NPE, based in Lynwood, California, has completed its first round of compliance testing and is preparing for the June introduction and shipment of several new products. The products will include super premium, THC-A Diamond, Live Resin-infused cannabis pre-rolls, a new line of vegan, stevia-enhanced cannabis candy products, and top-shelf cannabis flower products based on indoor grown strains.

"In crowded, highly competitive Southern California, we need to have unique products, and that is exactly what we have created," commented Cannabis Global CEO Arman Tabatabaei. "Among other products on deck, our premium diamond-infused pre-roll product will be a leader in potency with our first introduction topping 45% levels of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). With a unique infusion manufacturing process and a hand-finish that allows for even concentrate distribution throughout the pre-roll, we are able to achieve both ultra-high potency and an ultra-smooth smoking experience. "

The Company will also introduce its all-natural, vegan, cannabis-infused Pate de Fruits candy line designed to compete at the premium end of the cannabis edibles market. Pate de Fruits is made from real fruit purées, a stevia-based sweetener blend, and other "best available anywhere" ingredients. Its heat-resistant design is expected to be especially attractive to cannabis delivery companies, which often struggle with melting of edible products during the warmer months of the year.

"We are confident that cannabis consumers and our investors will be impressed with our new products," Tabatabaei continued. "We have undoubtedly taken a product track toward ultra-premium products, as we believe this underserved area shows increasing consumer interest. We have also significantly increased our distribution business via our Northern Lights distribution company, which is co-located at our Lynwood, California, facility. Additionally, we are diligently working to complete our volatile extraction laboratory in conjunction with our project investment partner, Marijuana Company of America (OTC PINK:MCOA)."

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking, and are the developer and marketer of the Hemp You Can Feel brand. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@CannabisGlobalInc.com

+1 (310)-986-4929

IR Contact:

Stuart Smith

https://www.SmallCapVoice.com/

SSmith@SmallCapVoice.com

SOURCE: Cannabis Global, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/651185/Cannabis-Global-Prepares-for-Premium-Cannabis-Product-Releases-Provides-Investor-Update