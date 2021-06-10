Infobird Co., Ltd.: Infobird Selected by Leading Shoe Manufacturer, Zu Li Jian, to Support Improved Customer Experience

Digital customer solutions to enhance engagement with growing elderly economy

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) ("Infobird" or the "Company"), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, announced that Zu Li Jian, the leading shoe company for the elderly in China has selected Infobird's digital customer engagement solutions to support improvements to customer service, management and marketing. This announcement marks another successful customer award for Infobird's digital customer engagement solutions in the retail industry and is expected to provide new vitality to China's elderly economy and retail industry. Zu Li Jian will be able to view the customer experience across the retailer's operations, support its business transformation and help use data to drive decision making across its business.

"Zu Li Jian has demonstrated their commitment to exceptional customer service through a better understanding of their customers' evolving needs. We are thrilled to be their technology partner on this journey," said Yimin Wu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Infobird.

As the pioneer in the manufacture and sale of elderly footwear in China, Zu Li Jian has successively obtained 245 patents in terms of utility models and appearance designs of elderly footwear. Zu Li Jian has over 2,000 specialty stores in all provinces, cities and counties across the country, and its online e-commerce platform has achieved full-channel coverage. At present, Zu Li Jian has developed footwear and clothing, daily necessities, and technology products for the elderly, and has become a global leader in consumer products for the elderly.

According to the latest census data for China, there are more than 260 million people over the age of 60 in the country, and the market for elderly products is substantial and growing rapidly. Moreover, with the iteration of the elderly, the new generation of active elderly is paying more attention to a healthy lifestyle, and their consumer behavior is becoming more diversified. In order to remain a leader in its existing market and to enter additional markets, Zu Li Jian is accelerating its digital deployment. The partnership with Infobird is an important initiative to promote digital transformation and the upgrade of Zu Li Jian's customer experience. Leveraging Infobird's digital customer engagement solutions, Zu Li Jian will be better able to fully explore the potential of the elderly and new markets.

Consolidate the foundation and build a flexible and stable customer service platform

Targeting TV traffic is an important factor in the rapid growth of Zu Li Jian in a short period of only six years, and its e-commerce system has played a big role. With this cooperation, Infobird will upgrade Zu Li Jian's e-shopping system and build a customer service platform with high stability, high concurrency and high expansion capability. The platform's full-stack source code is autonomous and controllable, and the cloud-native architecture supports flexible customization and expansion. The platform can not only meet the current development needs for the company, but also effectively respond to business peaks and future business expansion needs.

Upgrade services - multi-channel interaction to enhance the customer experience

Facing the impact of the Internet, the consumption and interaction channels of the elderly are slowly shifting as well. In response to this trend, Infobird provides solutions that not only support traditional telephone and SMS services, but also mainstream customer access methods such as web pages, WeChat, and APP. Infobird also supports the expansion of interactive methods such as video, to achieve intelligent, automated and diversified customer engagement operations, and to comprehensively improve customer experience.

AI-embedded, intelligent work sheets to improve efficiency

In order to optimize the business operation process of TV shopping, Infobird has also introduced intelligent work sheets to tackle pre-sales, in-sales, and post-sales issues. Intelligent work sheets are able to improve the overall service efficiency, reduce labor costs and shorten the business processing cycles, while also offering better accessibility to customer service agents. In terms of AI applications, Infobird also provides products such as AI voice Chatbots, intelligent quality inspection, and intelligent training. AI application is one of the key directions that both parties plan to explore in the future.

Long-term value - digital customer engagement stimulates market growth

Facing the future, integrated online and offline omni-channel operation is the way of customer engagement in the era of new retail. How to stimulate the purchasing power of the existing customers and acquire new customers with low cost is a common question faced by all e-commerce retail companies. Thus, Infobird has implemented a system for Zu Li Jian that supports the TV shopping system, while simultaneously meeting the docking and utilization requirements of ERP, WMS, e-commerce, POS, analysis and other systems, Upon completion of this implementation, Zu Li Jian will have the necessary infrastructure in place and be prepared in advance for the realization of digital customer engagement.

In general, the digital customer engagement solutions provided by Infobird not only helps companies upgrade their infrastructure, but also helps achieve performance growth from different dimensions by building a customer business middle platform. Relying on powerful big data and AI capabilities, the customer business middle platform can integrate and analyze data from various channels, allowing companies to have a more comprehensive understanding of customers, markets, and products. For example, it can analyze customer data to form user portraits, better understand customer needs, and provide a basis for precision marketing through online shopping, e-commerce, physical stores, and other channels, all designed to maximize customer value.

The cooperation between Infobird and Zu Li Jian has provided a new path for the digital transformation of retail companies, and supports the widespread deployment of AI SaaS in the industry. Based on this outlook, both Zu Li Jian and Infobird see many more opportunities to work together in the future. Infobird will continue to leverage its own technology and platform advantages, develop products that seamlessly align with business operations in various scenarios, enhance the service system, and contribute to the development of more companies and industries, including Zu Li Jian.

