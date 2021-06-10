During a recent virtual ceremony, the Business Continuity Institute (BCI) presented Castellan Solutions with the BCI Europe Award for "Continuity and Resilience Provider Service/Product 2021".

The annual BCI Europe Awards recognise excellence in business continuity and resilience and the winners are automatically shortlisted for the BCI's Global Awards, which will be presented in November 2021.

Castellan was chosen as the award winner from a strong shortlist, which included other solution and service providers from across the business continuity industry. Reasons for the choice include recognition by the award's judging panel that Castellan has taken business continuity software to a new level, helping continuity and resilience professionals in Europe (and around the world) to develop excellent business continuity management systems; integrate business continuity and operational resilience programs; and handle business continuity planning, crisis communications, and incident management all from one powerful, yet easy to use, platform.

The Castellan brand was launched in 2020, built from the merging of three business continuity powerhouses Assurance, Avalution, and ClearView as well as the business continuity staffing agency, BC Management.

Over the past year Castellan Solutions developed the Castellan software suite, built by taking the best functionality from its existing continuity software packages and augmenting it with unique functionality, a visionary business continuity and resilience philosophy, a new managed service capability, and an ongoing commitment to customer service.

"The Castellan suite is a genuinely ground-breaking new entrant into the business continuity market, built on evolutionary software enhancement, and leveraging decades of success, experience, and innovation in this sector," said Castellan Solutions CEO, Jon Ezrine. "We are very pleased that this has now been independently recognized by one of the business continuity profession's most respected organizations."

About Castellan Solutions

As the largest provider of business continuity and operational resilience solutions spanning consulting, software, managed services, and staffing Castellan is uniquely positioned to help clients find the right balance of risk tolerance and resilience to protect their employees, brand, and bottom-line. Leveraging a proprietary proven process for driving business continuity success, Castellan partners with clients to establish a clear vision, drive real results, and provide on-going support from their community of business continuity experts. Castellan helps clients replace uncertainty with confidence. Now you're ready.TM

Castellan is strategically and financially backed by Resurgens Technology Partners.

For more information, visit castellanbc.com.

