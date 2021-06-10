Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2021) - Awakn Life Sciences Inc. (Awakn), a biotechnology company with clinical operations researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic medicine to treat Addiction, announced today that Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer, and Professor Celia Morgan, Head of Awakn's Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy for Addiction Practice, will participate in H.C. Wainwright's Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond Virtual Conference panels on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond Virtual Conference

Date: Thursday, June 17th

Time: 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. ET

Speaker: Anthony Tennyson

Panel: Disruptive Psychopharmacology - An Introduction to Psychedelics and the Coming Revolution in Psychiatry

Time: 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. ET

Speaker: Professor Celia Morgan

Panel: The Patient Experience and Commercial Considerations when Launching Psychoactive Agents in Psychiatry

To register for the webcast of each panel please visit here .

For more information regarding the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Awakn's management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at Awakn@KCSA.com or your H.C. Wainwright representatives directly.

Media enquiries:

America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications - Anne Donohoe (Awakn@KCSA.com)

Rest of World: ROAD Communications - Paul Jarman (paul@roadcommunications.co.uk / Anna Ramsey (anna@roadcommunications.co.uk)

Investor enquiries:

KCSA Strategic Communications - Valter Pinto / Tim Regan (Awakn@KCSA.com)

About Awakn Life Sciences Inc.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company with clinical operations researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic medicine to treat Addiction. Awakn is integrating psychedelic medicine into mainstream healthcare through Research, Digital, Clinics, and Ecosystems.

