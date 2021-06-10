Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Announces Voting Results Following its Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on curated specialty products and digital gift cards, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting "), held on June 9, 2021, at the offices of the Company, Suite 1755 - 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. At the Meeting, all matters put forward before the shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, dated May 4, 2021, were approved by a majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

1. Election of Directors

The five (5) nominees were elected as directors of the Company, to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:

Votes For % of Votes Cast - For - Votes Withheld % of Votes Cast - Withheld - Kirk Herrington 19,262,207 86.75 2,941,808 13.25 James Topham 19,281,307 86.84 2,922,708 13.16 Larry Timlick 19,238,831 86.65 2,965,184 13.35 Steve Cadigan 19,287,607 86.87 2,916,408 13.13 Jonathan Hoyles 20,000,205 90.07 2,203,810 9.93

2. Appointment of Auditors

Appointment of Saturna Group Chartered Professional Accountants LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration

Votes For % of Votes Cast - For - Votes Withheld % of Votes Cast - Withheld - 53,079,659 95.82 2,316,073 4.18

3. Approval of Amendments to RSU Plan

Approval of amendments to the Company's restricted share unit award plan as described in the Company's management information circular dated May 4, 2021.

Votes For % of Votes Cast - For - Votes Against % of Votes Cast - Against - 17,625,445 79.38 4,578,570 20.62

4. Approval of Amendments to Stock Option Plan

Approval of amendments to the Company's stock option plan as described in the Company's management information circular dated May 4, 2021.

Votes For % of Votes Cast - For - Votes Against % of Votes Cast - Against - 17,636,864 79.43 4,567,150 20.57

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK) (OTCQB:PKLBF) (FKT:PKLB) is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform on a mission to make shopping experiences more engaging, convenient, and rewarding. Perk has partnered with vetted specialized brands across North America to bring its customers products that are eco-friendly, natural, organic, and ethically sourced. Consumers can also buy digital gift cards from top merchants that include gaming and electronics, apparel, dining, and more. The Perk Hero platform, currently available in Canada and the U.S., was engineered for reliability and scale using enterprise-level technology fit for businesses of all sizes. The platform also features Shopify integration, contactless payments using Apple Pay, Google Pay, BitPay and Alipay, as well as its own digital currency called Perk Coin, a gamified loyalty program, e-commerce dropshipping capabilities, pre-order and pick up, and in-store payments with a QR code.

For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io . Visit Perk Hero at www.perkhero.com .

For more information, contact:

Jonathan Hoyles

CEO

Perk Labs Inc.

(833) 338-0299

investors@perklabs.io

Iryna Zheliasko, Manager, Corporate Communications

CHF Capital Markets

416-868-1079 x 229

iryna@chfir.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively 'forward-looking information') within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", 'believe', "thinks", 'expect', "exploring", "expand", "could", 'anticipate', 'intend', 'estimate', "plan", "pursue", 'potentially', "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

SOURCE: Perk Labs Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/651216/Perk-Labs-Announces-Voting-Results-Following-its-Annual-General-and-Special-Shareholder-Meeting