A €4.8 million EU-funded research project is aiming to develop a process that allows recovering all components of a photovoltaic module.From pv magazine Germany French environmental services provider Veolia is leading a research project which is aimed at developing a highly efficient and special process for the recycling of solar modules. Through the ReProSolar initiative, which the EU is funding with €4.8 million through the EIT Raw Materials pot, the company and its partners from the public and private sectors who operate along the value chain of recycling solar modules are seeking, for the ...

