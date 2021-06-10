Trxade Group, Inc.: TRxADE HEALTH, INC. Announces Launch of MedCheks Health Passport App for iOS Devices

New iOS App Allows Users to Securely Upload and Share Vaccination or COVID Test Results, Providing Peace-of-Mind for Businesses Reopening

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC.(NASDAQ:MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey, and patient engagement in the U.S., today announced that the Company's MedCheks subsidiary has launched its Health Passport app, which is currently available for download on the iOS App store.

Once installed on an iOS device, the MedCheks app provides a QR code to securely show proof of a health record, i.e., vaccination or test results to gain entry to a country, establishment, event or mode of transportation where verification protocols are required. The app is a strategic addition to the TRxADE HEALTH next-gen technology portfolio, meeting the demand for advanced, cost-effective digital healthcare applications to accelerate reopening of the economy as COVID-19 subsides in certain markets.

MedCheks' app is designed to provide peace-of-mind to business owners and governments, transforming the verification process from a labor-intensive process bottleneck into a seamless, fast and credible transaction between business and end-user. MedCheks intuitive and easy-to-use app features include health records like proof of vaccination and testing tracking, as well as compatibility with no-touch, customizable verification kiosks.

Potential clients such as transportation providers, venue operators, corporate officers, eldercare facilities, hospitality and other locations can learn more by visiting the MedCheks website at www.medcheks.com.

"The Medcheks app maintains a safe and secure digital health record that can be used in real-time for entry to any location as long as the end-user is a partner in our network or is looking for proof of health Record i.e vaccination or a negative COVID test," said James Ram, President of MedCheks, a TRxADE HEALTH company. "We are working to rapidly build our future partner network of countries, and companies across all verticals, who value the security, ease and cost-effective measures afforded by a trusted app designed to securely reestablish day-to-day operations. We look forward to driving a successful launch with our initial partners in the months to come."

About TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ: MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 12,100+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For info on TRxADE HEALTH, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.

About MedCheks, LLC - A subsidiary of TRxADE HEALTH, is managed by senior-level executives from the healthcare, national security, and travel and tourism industries. The company's Health Passport app is a precision healthcare platform that empowers individuals to control their personal health record i.e., profile data via secured blockchain technology in one place, thereby allowing end-users to share and verify their health specifics via QR code when they need it most. www.medcheks.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of TRxADE's future expectations, plans and prospects, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of TRxADE, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks include risks relating to the adoption of our MedCheks app by partners and end-users, the apps of other competitors, including governments which may make certain apps mandatory or free, our ability to gain traction for our app in the marketplace, and the continued demand for our app; risks related to our operations not being profitable; claims relating to alleged violations of intellectual property rights of others; our ability to monetize our technological solutions; technical problems with our websites, apps and products; risks relating to implementing our acquisition strategies; our ability to manage our growth; negative effects on our operations associated with the opioid pain medication health crisis; regulatory and licensing requirement risks; risks related to changes in the U.S. healthcare environment; the status of our information systems, facilities and distribution networks; risks associated with the operations of our more established competitors; regulatory changes; healthcare fraud; COVID-19, governmental responses thereto, economic downturns and possible recessions caused thereby; changes in laws or regulations relating to our operations; privacy laws; system errors; dependence on current management; our growth strategy; and others that are included from time to time in filings made by TRxADE with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the "Risk Factors" sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which it has filed, and files from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on TRxADE's future results and/or could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. TRxADE cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

