Shareholders are reminded to vote prior to the proxy voting deadline of 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on June 14, 2021

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2021) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: KHRIF) (the "Company" or "Cypherpunk"), a sector leader for privacy-focused investments would like to remind shareholders of the Company to cast their votes for the resolutions that will be voted on at the Company's upcoming annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in advance of the proxy voting deadline of 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday June 14, 2021.

Cypherpunk shareholders are encouraged to read the management information circular in connection with the Meeting in detail and cast their votes prior to the proxy voting deadline. A copy of the management information circular and other meeting materials can be found under Cypherpunk's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cypherpunk's board of directors and management recommend that shareholders VOTE FOR all proposed resolutions.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT REGARDLESS OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES YOU OWN. PLEASE VOTE TODAY

How to Vote

To ensure that your shares will be voted at the Meeting, shareholders are encouraged to vote online in advance of the proxy cut-off of 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on June 14, 2021. Registered and beneficial shareholders can vote online as follows:

Registered Holders : Vote online at www.voteproxyonline.com using the control number located on the form of proxy.

Beneficial Holders : Vote online at www.proxyvote.com using the control number located on the voting instruction form.

Shareholder Questions

Shareholders who have questions about the meeting resolutions or need assistance voting may contact Gryphon Advisors Inc, Cypherpunk's proxy solicitation agent at:

Gryphon Advisors Inc.

North America Toll Free: 1-833-335-6118

International: 1-416-902-5565

Email: inquiries@gryphonadvisors.ca

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk is a company that invests in companies, technologies and protocols which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy. This is often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE and Hydro 66.

Investor Relations Contact: Veronika Oswald, Investor Relations, Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Email: veronika@cypherpunkholdings.com,

Phone: +1 647 946 1300 or +44 (0) 20 3143 741

