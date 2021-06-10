Thunder Bay Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that effective immediately, John Anderson has agreed to join the Metals Creek Board of Directors.

John Anderson is the Chairman of Purplefish Capital Management Limited ("Purplefish"), an independent Corporate Finance Advisory Firm with offices in Vancouver, Geneva, and Beijing. They also have strategic relationships with groups focused on Chinese markets. Over the past 25 years John has been instrumental in founding, helping fund, and managing numerous companies - and successfully raising over $500 million in equity for a number of public and private companies in the United States, Canada and Europe, and has been directly responsible for numerous IPO's and cross-border public listings. His specialty is identifying undervalued opportunities and investing capital into these initiatives.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares states "On behalf of the board of directors I am delighted to welcome John to the Metals Creek Team. As a past independent director of Newfound Gold and current director of Red Moon Resources, John is intimately familiar with Newfoundland projects and their potential. John's current role as Executive Chairman of Triumph Gold and tenacity of financing will certainly be a benefit to Metals Creek. John is a recent shareholder of MEK and his very long-term commitment to projects and gold is one shared by the Metals Creek Team."

Resignation:

Metals Creek also announces the resignation of Mr. Lorne Woods as a Director of the Company effectively immediately. "I would also like to very much thank Lorne Woods for a significant contribution to the Company over the years", stated Alexander Stares, President and CEO of Metals Creek. "We wish him great success in his future endeavours." Lorne will remain as an advisor to the company.

The Company also announces the grant of 500,000 incentive stock options to various directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The Stock Options will be exercisable at $0.18 and will vest in accordance with the companies stock option plan.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corporation, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

