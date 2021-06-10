DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice



10.06.2021 / 14:50

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





[2021/06/10]



Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.



SUSE S.A.

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement



Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: Sebastian Mentzen; telephone: +49 69 2166 1284) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.



Securities

Issuer: SUSE S.A.



Legal entity identifier:



213800C9JTKV8DLW6403 Securities: Ordinary shares of SUSE S.A. ISIN: LU2333210958 Offer size: 32,500,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option) Offer price: 30.00 EUR per ordinary share



Stabilisation

Stabilisation Manager: Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Existence, maximum size of

the over-allotment option: 4,800,000 ordinary shares Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)



Stabilisation transactions during the period covered by this announcement were carried out as follows:











Stabilisation transaction[s]

Trade Date Trade Time Buy (B)/ Sell (S) Volume (shares) Execution price (0,0000) Currency code (ISO 4217) Trading Venue (MIC (ISO 10386)) 2021-06-01 08:31:30.463829 B 4.000 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 08:31:35.493352 B 630 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 08:31:36.314301 B 220 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 08:31:36.352009 B 160 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 08:31:37.167725 B 149 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 08:32:31.847202 B 532 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 08:32:48.054967 B 226 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 08:33:18.449261 B 442 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 08:33:31.082057 B 839 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 08:34:01.066359 B 311 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 08:34:28.269818 B 441 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 08:34:28.306045 B 50 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 08:37:31.651210 B 4.000 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 08:57:01.056317 B 4.000 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 09:39:05.852477 B 641 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 09:45:50.059786 B 299 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 09:46:41.598119 B 329 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 09:52:02.895584 B 453 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 09:54:01.068212 B 329 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 10:04:01.066582 B 378 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 10:07:11.034814 B 3.571 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 10:07:12.511759 B 214 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 10:07:12.523901 B 444 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 10:07:15.680255 B 452 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 10:07:51.704792 B 1 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 10:21:47.332801 B 248 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 10:46:47.924922 B 84 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 10:48:21.683518 B 395 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 10:51:50.550981 B 162 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:06:22.814785 B 156 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:08:52.641226 B 206 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:18:42.472144 B 328 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:20:31.490470 B 361 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:21:01.804410 B 355 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:21:01.804482 B 546 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:21:02.775022 B 452 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:25:22.562267 B 361 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:25:22.598362 B 252 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:30:22.759107 B 329 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:30:22.820025 B 257 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:30:40.354253 B 178 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:31:01.802148 B 219 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:31:24.619571 B 8.000 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:31:24.632207 B 825 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:31:24.653580 B 1.527 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:31:24.653640 B 546 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:31:24.677447 B 737 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:31:26.772755 B 365 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:32:10.354382 B 322 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:33:14.317261 B 596 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:34:26.786918 B 267 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:35:07.506735 B 61 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:35:19.559735 B 558 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:35:20.834521 B 246 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:37:24.104170 B 578 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:37:24.149609 B 245 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:37:24.163799 B 61 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:40:54.191511 B 547 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:40:54.191592 B 519 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:48:42.050935 B 361 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:48:42.059762 B 3.639 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:48:42.094731 B 326 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:48:42.107257 B 305 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:48:42.119155 B 638 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:48:45.423510 B 230 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:48:45.427091 B 747 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:48:46.787594 B 392 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:48:56.449872 B 605 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:48:56.462620 B 296 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:48:56.485476 B 276 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:48:56.650841 B 112 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:49:21.803206 B 173 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:49:27.486253 B 949 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:49:27.540135 B 375 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:49:27.551384 B 285 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:49:27.573774 B 260 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:49:29.714641 B 313 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:49:34.178586 B 128 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:50:31.944708 B 64 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:51:01.802734 B 394 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:51:01.802806 B 546 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:51:10.354454 B 278 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:51:16.340648 B 64 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:52:41.804011 B 344 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:53:30.625409 B 628 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:53:30.658783 B 269 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:53:36.837683 B 64 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:54:30.670581 B 149 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:58:10.118382 B 582 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 13:58:10.144593 B 135 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:00:06.568498 B 546 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:00:08.287667 B 100 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:02:41.801259 B 340 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:04:21.805634 B 334 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:08:09.587228 B 636 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:08:16.122812 B 61 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:10:15.576735 B 60 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:13:42.787924 B 328 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:14:21.800878 B 343 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:14:21.842155 B 226 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:14:21.846498 B 400 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:14:27.863644 B 90 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:17:50.364195 B 569 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:17:50.428014 B 46 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:23:41.970423 B 328 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:23:42.010814 B 247 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:24:21.810642 B 328 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:34:21.802493 B 328 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:36:01.806028 B 372 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:44:21.814737 B 355 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:44:21.823675 B 2.036 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:44:21.869671 B 266 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:44:25.129027 B 714 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:44:25.129083 B 546 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:44:25.141906 B 556 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:44:25.183903 B 430 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:44:25.196785 B 265 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:46:01.803032 B 338 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:46:01.838748 B 289 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:46:01.851132 B 355 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 14:54:21.800574 B 241 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:00:09.804139 B 490 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:00:09.837787 B 233 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:00:53.925694 B 660 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:00:53.938488 B 484 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:03:41.917579 B 358 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:03:47.312471 B 562 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:03:47.349187 B 270 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:04:21.801543 B 345 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:07:10.242674 B 577 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:07:10.263218 B 21 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:07:41.800751 B 115 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:11:01.804959 B 339 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:11:05.467097 B 605 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:11:05.501430 B 224 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:11:05.542807 B 397 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:11:10.354378 B 203 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:14:10.368303 B 161 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:14:50.269589 B 545 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:16:01.801021 B 338 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:16:01.801090 B 774 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:16:01.842155 B 292 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:16:01.853323 B 7 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:17:05.768649 B 8.764 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:17:05.825142 B 735 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:17:07.934540 B 369 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:17:07.943369 B 2.132 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:17:07.948001 B 191 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:17:07.948911 B 250 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:17:19.581672 B 12.251 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:17:19.662021 B 254 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:17:20.155620 B 223 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:17:20.156066 B 189 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:19:01.504256 B 563 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:19:21.800560 B 353 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:22:25.639076 B 555 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:25:35.852616 B 587 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-01 15:29:08.208580 B 584 30,0000 EUR XETA Sum: B 106.000 30,0000 EUR





This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of SUSE S.A. in any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



END.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.