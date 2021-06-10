The London-based development finance provider has made more than €50 million available for sustainable investment across three separate credit lines recently.Development lender the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) today announced it had invested €20 million in the first senior preferred green bond launched by Bratislava-based Slovenská sporitelna. The green bond was priced and subscribed yesterday and will be traded on the Bratislava Stock Exchange. Slovenská sporitelna, Slovakia's largest commercial bank, is part of the Austria-based Erste Group, another of whose members ...

