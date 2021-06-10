iNewswire-IR: Jeep Brand and onX Offroad to Empower More Off-Road Adventures Together

MISSOULA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Two of the most trusted names in off-roading, the Jeep® brand and onX Offroad, the industry's leading off-road navigation app, have launched a program empowering Jeep Wave customers and Jeep brand enthusiasts to get off the pavement and venture off-road more than they ever have before.

The Jeep brand and its industry-exclusive Jeep Wave customer care program are always looking for new ways to provide benefits to Jeep 4x4 owners. Through a collaboration with onX, all Jeep owners with 2021 model-year Jeep vehicles will receive six months of Elite access to the onX Offroad App.

Every Jeep brand enthusiast has an incredible story to tell about how their vehicle has enabled an experience unlike any other brand. The Jeep brand allows its owners, fans, and followers to live life to the fullest, offering a full line of vehicles that give owners a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Now, with onX Offroad, the Jeep brand's enthusiasts have the technology to make those dreams a reality.

'It's in the DNA of every Jeep brand vehicle and its owner to want to go off-road in pursuit of adventure. Together, the Jeep brand and onX Offroad now make it easier and more accessible for our customers, whether they are expert Jeep vehicle enthusiasts or new Jeep 4x4 owners ready for their first off-road experience, to go out onto the trails,' said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America, Stellantis. 'This relationship with onX Offroad gives our owners, especially those who may need a bit more confidence to turn onto the trail, another highly efficient tool to live the dreams that have become synonymous with Jeep 4x4 ownership.'

'I've been a Jeep 4x4 owner for 17 years,' said Rory Edwards, onX Offroad General Manager. 'With onX Offroad, I can confidently put my Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon to the test, navigating my favorite trails, and discovering new ones - from Blacktail Wild Bill in Montana to Pritchett Canyon in Moab. We're excited to empower other Jeep 4x4 owners with the same confidence and freedom to go where they've always wanted to explore. They just need to hop in their Jeep 4x4, plug in their onX Offroad App, and go.'

The robust GPS mapping technology of onX Offroad is built for off-roaders, by off-roaders. Upon opening the app, both beginner and expert off-roaders are immersed in a world of possibilities, discovering 550,000 trail miles and 500,000 recreation points, like campsites, non-ethanol fuel stations, and scenic vistas. Trip-planning features allow users to review trail descriptions, assess difficulty levels and duration, and check out route photos. Reliable offline maps give users the freedom to rally off-pavement and get home safely, even without cell service. By sharing customized Waypoints and Tracks, Jeep 4x4 owners can invite their friends along for the adventure and mark places they don't want to forget.

Through the Jeep Wave customer care program, the Jeep brand's premium owner loyalty program, available to the entire 2021 model-year Jeep brand lineup, Jeep 4x4 owners can enjoy a six-month trial of onX Offroad Elite, the industry's leading off-road app. At the end of six months, the annual cost of onX Offroad Premium and onX Offroad Elite are $29.99 and $99.99 respectively.

About onX: Founded in 2009, onX's mission is to awaken the adventurer in everyone. A pioneer in digital outdoor navigation, onX develops software that helps inform, inspire, and empower outdoor recreationists. onX Offroad, onX Hunt, and onX Backcountry make up the company's suite of apps. onX Offroad is built for off-roaders, by off-roaders, and the company strives to create the most complete, current, and accurate mapping app available on the market.

The onX Offroad App features:

550,000 miles of off-road trails and roads

500,000 points of interest - like fuel stations and hiking trails

60,000 campgrounds and dispersed campsites

975 million acres of color-coded public land maps

Nationwide private land ownership

Extensive trail information, including open and closure dates, width restrictions, photos, difficulty ratings, and detailed descriptions

Offline, 3D, 24K topographic, and satellite maps

About Jeep Wave® Customer Care Program: Jeep Wave is a premium owner loyalty program filled with benefits and exclusive perks created to give Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire 2021 model-year Jeep brand lineup.

Jeep Wave program highlights include:

Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships, including oil changes and tire rotations

24/7 support via phone or online chat

Trip interruption and first-day loaner coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events

About Jeep Brand: Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, the Jeep 4x4 is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep 4x4 owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade, and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis, please visit www.stellantis.com.

