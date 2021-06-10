DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Commitment for more sustainability: CECONOMY joins the "Green Consumption Pledge Initiative" of the European Commission
Düsseldorf, 10 June 2021 - CECONOMY AG ("CECONOMY"), the parent company of MediaMarkt and Saturn, has joined the "Green Consumption Pledge Initiative" of the European Commission. In doing so, the company commits itself to concrete sustainability targets and transparent communication about the progress made on each topic. CECONOMY is one of the first European retail companies to join the voluntary initiative launched as part of the European Climate Pact.
CECONOMY is committed to improving its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable business practices, and has set measurable goals in this regard:
Consumers can follow the status of the respective objectives: CECONOMY will publish the progress made under this initiative annually on its own website, among other places.
"With our participation in the "Green Consumption Pledge Initiative" of the European Commission, we underline the claim of our sustainability strategy. We stand by our sustainability commitments and we will measure our progress on an ongoing basis," says Dr Bernhard Düttmann, CEO of CECONOMY. "At the same time, as Europe's largest retail company for consumer electronics, we want to be a role model for the entire industry with our participation, and shape and form responsible and sustainable business practices."
Launched in early 2021, the Green Consumption Pledge Initiative is part of the European Climate Pact, a far-reaching package of measures to transform the European continent into a climate-neutral continent by 2050. The purpose of the Green Consumption Pledge Initiative is to motivate companies to participate in climate protection measures. The pledge asks signatories to adhere to at least three of five core principles dealing with CO2 emissions, transparency, industry best practices and the distribution of sustainable products. The initiative is currently in the pilot phase. CECONOMY is one of six companies that recently joined this initiative.
Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice: "I welcome the commitments made by those six companies for concrete actions towards greater sustainable production and consumption, beyond what is required by EU law. This determination to step up climate action shows the kind of effort European consumers want to see. By now eleven companies are already participating in the Green Pledge and I am looking forward to even more in the future!"
[1] Net CO2 emissions in relation to total turnover.
