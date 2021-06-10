Anzeige
10.06.2021 | 15:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Elicera Therapeutics AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (291/21)

On request of Elicera Therapeutics AB, company registration number 556966-4955,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 11, 2021. 



Please note that only shares will be admitted for trading and not equity rights
as previously announced in Exchange Notice 243/21, dated May 27, 2021. 



Shares



Short name:               ELIC          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 19,782,000       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0015382080      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             226310         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556966-4955       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------





Classification



Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------




This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46
8 503 000 50.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
