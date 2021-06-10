Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Katapultstart-News! Wie Rritual Superfoods die Branche schockiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3725 ISIN: CA66977W1095 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVA CHEMICALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVA CHEMICALS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2021 | 16:05
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NOVA Chemicals Corporation: Victor Alvarado named SVP, Operations and Engineering, NOVA Chemicals

Calgary, Alberta, Canada , June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA Chemicals Corporation ("NOVA Chemicals") today announced Victor Alvarado will join the Company on July 1 as Senior Vice President, Operations and Engineering.

Alvarado will be responsible for the safe, reliable and competitive operations of the company's manufacturing facilities and its support functions. Reporting to Luis Sierra, President & Chief Executive Officer, he will become a member of NOVA's senior executive committee and will be based in Calgary, AB. With over 30 years' global manufacturing experience, Alvarado will play a pivotal role in the safe and successful completion of the company's significant growth investments in Sarnia, ON, while providing strategic leadership to ensure world-class competitiveness of NOVA's manufacturing assets.

"Victor is a very experienced and well-respected global petrochemicals executive with a proven track record of leading manufacturing organizations to higher levels of reliability and turnaround performance in the US, Europe and Asia," stated Sierra. "His experience and insight will be a tremendous asset to NOVA as we continue to position the company as a leading low-carbon player in the olefins and polymers industry," continued Sierra.

"NOVA has a strong reputation as a responsible plastics producer with a commitment to safety, our communities and the environment. I'm excited to join such a talented team and look forward to the opportunity to continue building upon that proud history," stated Alvarado.

A graduate of the University of Illinois with a degree in Chemical Engineering, Alvarado rose through the ranks at BP and its predecessor company, Amoco, in various engineering, operations and commercial roles, culminating as Vice President of Global Aromatics, before being named as Operations Director, Global Aromatics at INEOS.

##

Attachment

  • Victor Alvarado Photo (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/06daf1da-9b34-417f-8086-68e6caf3847f)

NOVA CHEMICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.