Newswire Taps Technology Leader Wayne Walls as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Newswire has expanded its executive team with the addition of Wayne Walls as Chief Product Officer. The company plans to continue its remarkable growth both in press release distribution and subscriptions for its technology delivered as a service (the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour), which automates the production of press release distribution, campaigns production, media outreach and marketing lead generation.

For four years in a row, Newswire has ranked No. 1 in customer satisfaction and ease of use for press release distribution. Newswire leverages world-class technology and best practices to empower a press release to achieve the Earned Media Advantage: increased brand awareness, greater site traffic, improved SEO recognition and lower costs for new account acquisition.

Newswire recently launched the latest version of the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, designed specifically for customers interested in utilizing the power of press release distribution as a powerful marketing tool that builds market share and drives more sales opportunities. The company has more than 50 customers already signed up for the Earned Media Advantage GT to unlock the benefits of automated press release distribution.

"As a leading technology company in the media and marketing communications arena, we are thrilled to add Wayne to the team to continue to develop and enhance our award-winning technology (Earned Media Advantage GT) that automates press release distribution, campaign production, media outreach and marketing lead generation," said Joe Esposito, Newswire's President and CEO. "Newswire will capitalize on Wayne's experience in designing, building, and delivering on our vision to completely automate the media and marketing communications process as seen through the eyes of 10,000 worldwide customers."

In his role as Chief Product Officer, Walls will lead the team that drives Newswire technology for its customers, enabling them to compete more effectively in their respective industries.

"The technology platform that Newswire has developed over the years is best in industry," Walls said. "That isn't just an empty claim but is backed by hundreds of positive Newswire customer reviews and high ratings on G2 Crowd, which has led to a number-one ranking on the site and multiple awards over the years. By helping the team enhance the existing platform, build new solutions and further automate the guided tour offering, we have the opportunity to provide high-powered media and marketing products and value-add services to businesses who have not previously been able to afford them. I am enthusiastic about the impact that we will make at Newswire and on the industry as a whole."

Walls comes to Newswire from J2 Global, which in 2020 acquired Inspired eLearning. There, Walls served as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing Product Management, Engineering and Content Development. Prior to Inspired eLearning, Walls spent seven years with Rackspace as systems administrator, product architect and director of cloud strategy.

Walls will drive the product roadmap for Newswire's EMA GT, which fuels organic sales and a robust marketing funnel that is the basis of the company's strategy. Newswire's technology allows new and existing customers to generate greater value on each release through cost-effective value packs that drive lifetime value with customers through a cadence of high-impact releases and the Earned Media Advantage technology delivered as a service to drive press release campaigns, media outreach, and simultaneous marketing lead generation.

Since 2004, Newswire has helped its customers achieve the Earned Media Advantage by leveraging its press release distribution services and acting as an extension of their teams to identify media opportunities, craft compelling stories, launch targeted campaigns, and provide reports on overall performance.

