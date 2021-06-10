Nasdaq Tallinn: ELMO Rent AS increased revenue in May by 51% compared to last year and notifies the frequency of publishing sales results

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-10 16:13 CEST -- ELMO Rent AS May '21 sales result was 40 050eur, what is increase of 51%, and 64% increase was related directly with car sharing. Management board sees that the result on precent is good, but the company was aiming even higher sales, what were kept back due to delays in vehicle (e-cars and e-motorcycles) delivery and drawbacks in vehicle models IT configurations. "Luckily today all the delivered vehicles are on the streets and ready for the high season and with IPO funding we can deliver right away more environment friendly e-cars and e-motorcycles for the demand" said Julia Nekrassova, CEO of ELMO Rent. ELMO Rent AS also informs that in the future the investors will be notified of the monthly sales results on the 7th date of each month (in case of days of weekends or public holidays, on the following business day). Additional information Julia Nekrassova Member of the Management Board / CEO ELMO Rent AS Phone: +372 516 7991 Email: julia@elmorent.ee