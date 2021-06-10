Anzeige
10.06.2021 | 16:17
Nasdaq Tallinn: ELMO Rent AS increased revenue in May by 51% compared to last year and notifies the frequency of publishing sales results

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-10 16:13 CEST --


ELMO Rent AS May '21 sales result was 40 050eur, what is increase of 51%, and
64% increase was related directly with car sharing. 

Management board sees that the result on precent is good, but the company was
aiming even higher sales, what were kept back due to delays in vehicle (e-cars
and e-motorcycles) delivery and drawbacks in vehicle models IT configurations. 

"Luckily today all the delivered vehicles are on the streets and ready for the
high season and with IPO funding we can deliver right away more environment
friendly e-cars and e-motorcycles for the demand" said Julia Nekrassova, CEO of
ELMO Rent. 

ELMO Rent AS also informs that in the future the investors will be notified of
the monthly sales results on the 7th date of each month (in case of days of
weekends or public holidays, on the following business day). 



Additional information

Julia Nekrassova
Member of the Management Board / CEO
ELMO Rent AS
Phone: +372 516 7991
Email: julia@elmorent.ee
