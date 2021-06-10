Award-winning actor lends his voice to a story designed to help users fall asleep

Sleep Cycle, the world's most popular sleep tracking application, today announced the launch of "The Lighthouse", a soothing sleep aid story narrated by Emmy and Golden Globe winning actor Alexander Skarsgård. Known for his roles in True Blood, Tarzan and Big Little Lies, Skarsgård most recently joined the cast of HBO's Succession.

"As a Swedish native, I was honored to collaborate with Sleep Cycle on this project," said Skarsgård. "It's my hope that the soothing journey within 'The Lighthouse' brings listeners the peace and relaxation they need for a good night's sleep."

With a combination of guided meditations, music and poetry, natural soundscapes, ASMR and sleep stories, Sleep Cycle's collection of Sleep Aid content helps users relax and gently fall asleep. The application uses patented sound analysis technology to analyze users' sleep and generate comprehensive nightly sleep reports. Findings from these reports empower users to understand their sleep patterns, including sleep regularity, snoring, sleep talking, and how daily activities affect sleep -- insights users can then leverage to improve their sleep. This collaboration with Skarsgård is yet another extension of the company's mission to improve global sleep quality.

"Our Sleep Aid library helps millions of users around the world to wind down, relax and drift off to sleep each night," said Carl Johan Hederoth, CEO of Sleep Cycle. "We're excited to launch a thoughtfully-crafted story tailored for Mr. Skarsgård and grateful to him for lending his voice to 'The Lighthouse'."

"Throughout the process of writing 'The Lighthouse', we had Mr. Skarsgård in mind," said novelist and Sleep Cycle's Head of Content, Andreas Roman. "Hearing his voice bring the story to life through his interpretation of the piece made it all the more special."

Incorporating sleep stories into one's bedtime routine can help reduce stress and relax the mind for a good night's sleep. To learn more about Sleep Cycle's Sleep Aid library and listen to "The Lighthouse" written by Andreas Roman and narrated by Alexander Skarsgård, click here.

About Sleep Cycle

With millions of daily active users and over two billion nights analyzed in over 150 countries, Sleep Cycle is the leading sleep application and one of the most used digital sleep solutions in the world. Sleep Cycle's mission is to improve global health by empowering people to sleep better, and since the launch in 2009 Sleep Cycle has helped millions of people understand their sleep habits and improve their sleep. The mobile application helps users fall asleep more easily, track sleep patterns through the night, and wakes users up in the light-sleep phase, providing valuable insights designed to improve sleep quality. Sleep Cycle is one of the world's most comprehensive sources of sleep data, contributing to sleep research and coverage of sleep all over the world. Sleep Cycle's head office is located in Gothenburg, Sweden, and the company has 27 employees.

For More Information:

Download Sleep Cycle for iOS

Download Sleep Cycle for Android

Visit SleepCycle.com

Download press images

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005652/en/

Contacts:

Kat Knox

Matter Communications

E: sleepcycle@matternow.com

P: 339-222-9219