Wheatgrass Products Sales Surging As Consumers Exhibit Higher Inclination Towards Healthy-eating: Future Market Insights Study

DUBAI, U.A.E, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wheatgrass products market will expand at 6.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Increasing consumer preference for organic and plant-based food products is fuelling the demand for wheatgrass products across the globe.

Soaring demand for gluten-free & organic products among the consumers, especially those who are gluten-intolerant, is spurring the sales of wheatgrass products. Manufactures are investing heavily in eco-friendly packaging with clean-ingredients. This is expected to bode well for the market in the near future.

Gluten-free products are in high demand as they boost metabolism and immunity, especially among children and older people. This is a key factor improving the adoption of wheatgrass products among manufacturers.

Rising prevalence of immuno-deficiency diseases among geriatric and pediatric population has increased the consumption of wheatgrass food products. Hence, manufacturers are introducing new products with wheatgrass as key ingredient.

Hence, demand for organic wheatgrass products in powdered form is gaining immense popularity among the younger as well as older population. As per FMI's analysis, organic wheatgrass products will hold maximum market share through 2021.

With growing number of health-conscious population across the globe, demand for non-GMO cosmetic ingredients have risen. Surging demand for wheatgrass food products among patients with diabetes and cardiovascular disease, especially across the U.S., will propel the market growth.

According to the FMI's market study, the U.S. wheatgrass product market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 52.2 Mn by 2031.

"Key players are adopting novel technologies to cater the changing demand of consumers. Increasing investment in research & development activities for developing unique flavors will broaden the expansion prospects over the coming years," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Wheatgrass Products Market Study

In terms of nature, organic wheatgrass products holds nearly 90% of market share in 2021 attributing to the increasing demand of healthy products from consumers

Powered products will gain traction in the upcoming decade, accounting for 80% of market sales

In terms of distribution channel, B2C segment will hold the maximum share of more than 88% through 2021

Bottles are expected to lead the packaging type segment, accounting for nearly 45% of market share through 2021

Application within household segment will spur the sales of wheatgrass products, registering around 65% of market sales

The U.S. wheatgrass products market will hold over 80% of market share in North America owing to the high demand of wheatgrass product in the country

owing to the high demand of wheatgrass product in the country India's wheatgrass product market is one of the most lucrative market of South Asia , accounting for nearly 44% of market share

wheatgrass product market is one of the most lucrative market of , accounting for nearly 44% of market share Surging demand for plant-based food products across the U.K will spur the sales of wheatgrass products throughout the forecast period

Germany will reflect high potential for growth with rising demand of plant-based and natural food products within the country

will reflect high potential for growth with rising demand of plant-based and natural food products within the country Countries such as China and Brazil will emerge as lucrative market through 2021 on the back of growing health-conscious population and increased consumption of healthy food

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are focusing on expansion of their product portfolios. Targeted collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions remain key focus area for the leading manufacturers to improve their production capacity and increase their market presence.

In 2020, JIVO Wellness announced the launch of new range of products, including organic basmati rice, muesli munch, choco flakes, wheat grass summer drinks and many more. With this launch of new products, the company is expanding their product portfolio with the expansion of their food & beverage product range.

In November 2020, Grov Technologies announced the innovation in controlled environment agriculture for herbs and plants, including wheatgrass.

In September 2020, another key player, Nature's Path announced the launch of its new product line of superfood granolas and cups from wheatgrass for immunity booster, stamina and other health parameters.

Some of the prominent market players profiled by Future Market Insights operating in wheatgrass products market include:

Now Foods

Synergy Natural

Dynamic Greens Wheatgrass Juice

Navitas Organics

My protein

Pines International, Inc.

Herbco International Inc

Nutriblade

Girmes Wheatgrass

E-Phamax

Terrasoul Superfoods

Naturya

ABE'S Organics

Nature Bell

Amazing Grass

Dr. Berg

Others

More Insights on the Global Wheatgrass products Market

In its latest study, Future Market Insights offers an exhaustive analysis on global wheatgrass products market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Type

Juice

Powder

Nature

Natural

Organic

End-Use Application

Industrial

Food & Beverages



Nutraceuticals



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Pharmaceuticals



Pet Food

Household

Packaging Type

Pouches

Tins

Bottles

Sachets

Capsules

Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

Hypermarket/Supermarket



Convenience Store



Specialty Store



Online Retailers



Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will the future outlook of wheatgrass products market will evolve during the forecast period?

Which type of wheatgrass products will account for maximum sales over the forecast period?

Who is the leading end user of wheatgrass products market?

Which are the prominent players operating in wheatgrass products market?

Which region will remain the most lucrative throughout the forecast period?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on wheatgrass products market?

