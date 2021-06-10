The "Market Report: HNB Market Growth Set to Continue in Latvia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latvia's smoking rate of 32% is the fourth highest in the EU after Greece, Bulgaria and Croatia. The overall EU average is 25%.

According to the last Eurobarometer, 46% of the Latvian population has never smoked, against an EU average of 54%. Google trends for "Heat-not-burn product" (HnB) and "Iqos" are similar as Iqos is the only available heated tobacco brand in Latvia. The first Iqos store in the country opened in April 2018 and its online popularity has continued to grow.

Popularity increased from mid-2019 after the new partnership with a fuel station chain. In January 2020, heated tobacco reached its highest level of popularity, which was at the same time of the announcement of tax on e-cigarette and heated tobacco products for 2021.

During periods of state of emergency and stronger restrictions due to Covid-19, online interest for heated tobacco decreased.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Background

3 Hnb Market Size

4 Hnb Product Availability and Pricing

5 Offline Survey

