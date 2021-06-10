GridGain Systems: First Apache Ignite Summit Energizes Global Audience

Attendees from North America, Latin America, EMEA and APAC say conference was a great success; keynote and breakout session videos now available on demand

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 10, 2021Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions powered by the ApacheIgnitedistributed database, today discussed the success of the first virtual Ignite Summit, which took place on May 25, 2021. Twenty-five speakers from industry-leading companies including finance, biotech, health & fitness, construction and cloud computing led 15 hours of discussion about how Apache Ignite delivers the performance and scale required to address the world's most challenging computational and hybrid transactional/analytical processing requirements. The global virtual conference had hundreds of participants from North America, Latin America, EMEA and APAC, with an average of five hours of attendance per participant.



"This was a true community event, gathering Ignite experts and community members from across the globe, from Sydney, Beijing and Seoul to Berlin, Paris, London, Brazil, New York and San Francisco," said Denis Magda, member of the Apache Ignite Project Management Committee (PMC) and GridGain VP of Developer Relations. "The enthusiasm was tremendous, and the feedback has been extremely positive. I want to thank everyone who helped make this conference a success, including the attendees, the presenters and those who worked hard to organize this global event."

The Ignite Summit virtual conference featured keynote addresses and breakout sessions covering a wide range of Apache Ignite topics. Those who missed the event can watch all the session recordings on-demand . Here is a sample of recordings.

The Future of Elastic Databases - Dmitriy Setrakyan, Sr. Manager, AWS Aurora

Ignite as SaaS/Cloud System Integration Platform - Craig Gresbrink, Solutions Architect, 24 Hour Fitness

Ignite for Complex Event Processing and Event-Driven Microservices - Manoel Pereira de Lima Junior, IT Specialist and Solutions Manager, Banco do Brasil

How IBM Leverages Event-Driven Architecture with Apache Ignite for Core Application Modernization - Shahir Daya, IBM Distinguished Engineer and CTO

Apache Ignite as a Hybrid Transactional/Analytical Processing (HTAP) Solution at a Large Investment Bank - Emmanuel Wiesenfeld, Lead Developer, BNP Paribas CIB

Apache Ignite Storage Engine Architecture: Tradeoffs and a Retrospective - Alexey Goncharuk, Chief Architect at GridGain and Apache Ignite PMC Member

Building a Live Geospatial Analytics Platform for Construction Productivity with Apache Ignite - Raymond Wilson, Solution Architect, Trimble

Building Serverless Reactive Systems Using Apache Ignite - Branimir Angelov, Co-founder and CTO, Kubo; Software Architecture Consultant in Obecto; Member of Comrade Cooperative

Virtual Assistant Integrated with Financial Transactions in the Digital-Service Platform - Leonard Voltheir, Senior Software Developer, and Wanderson Adriano Saraiva, Developer Analyst, Banco do Brasil

Apache Ignite Success Story: How Ignite Fuels the High-Throughput Messaging in Sentienz Akiro - Ravi Teja Chilukuri, CTO, Sentienz

Delivering Low-Code Machine Learning Powered by Ignite ML - Courtney Robinson, CEO, Hypi

Architectural Deep-Dive Integrating Systems with Millions of Subscribers: Health & Fitness Industry - Craig Gresbrink, Solutions Architect, 24 Hour Fitness

Keynote and breakout session video recordings are available on demand .

Ignite Summit is organized by GridGain Systems, an Apache Software Foundation (ASF) sponsor. The ASF is a community sponsor of the Ignite Summit.

About Apache Ignite

Apache Ignite is an open source in-memory computing platform that can be used as a distributed cache, an in-memory data grid, or as a standalone distributed in-memory database. Ignite delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Apache Ignite is used by American Airlines, Apple, Banco do Brasil, Bloomberg, Dreamworks, Dutch Railways, Homeaway, IBM, ING Bank, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Teradata, and UPS, among many others. For more information, visit ignite.apache.org .

About GridGain Systems

GridGain developed and donated the original Ignite code to The Apache Software Foundation.

CONTACT:

Brigit Valencia

For GridGain Systems

media@gridgain.com

(360) 597-4516

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.