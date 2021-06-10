Tenzer Arrieta PLLC: Tenzer Arrieta Adds Christopher Swift-Perez to Lead Litigation Team

Swift-Perez part of the trend of Big Law alum joining the firm

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Tenzer Arrieta PLLC is pleased to announce that Christopher Swift-Perez has joined the firm as a partner to lead the Litigation Practice Group. Swift-Perez handles complex commercial litigation. He is known for successfully defending and prosecuting complex, high-stakes litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts.

"Chris's depth of litigation experience complements our existing litigation practice and his creative approach to difficult cases will serve as a significant asset to our clients," said Tenzer Arrieta co-founder Ari Tenzer.

Swift-Perez is particularly knowledgeable regarding Florida corporate law. In fact, Best Lawyers recently featured him on the "Ones to Watch" list for outstanding professional excellence in commercial litigation.

"We are actively, yet strategically, looking for growth opportunities for our firm," said firm co-founder Alejandro Arrieta. "In this new role as head of the litigation practice, Chris will help us expand our services in this important area."

Prior to joining the firm, Swift-Perez worked in the litigation department of White & Case LLP for nearly a decade. Both of the firm's founders were also formerly with White & Case. Swift-Perez joins a growing list of attorneys at Tenzer Arrieta who were previously in Big Law, including recent new hire Javier A. Alvarez who began his career at Holland & Knight. This experience enables the firm to provide clients with service and counsel that is on par with its larger competitors but in a more personalized setting.

"The firm offers an attractive value proposition in an increasingly expensive market for legal services: The same quality and service at more reasonable rates," notes Swift-Perez. "In addition, unlike other boutiques, Tenzer Arrieta is a full-service law firm-a one-stop-shop-which offers synergies other boutiques cannot."

Tenzer Arrieta quietly opened its doors in 2018 when Ari Tenzer and Alejandro Arrieta decided to combine their individual legal practices. What started as 5 lawyers has tripled in just three years to a full-service business law firm with 15 lawyers. Despite facing the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm continues to seize opportunities for strategic growth with the addition of talented attorneys who will further bolster the firm's capabilities. Today, Tenzer Arrieta services domestic and international clients in connection with a wide range of transactional and dispute-related matters.

Swift-Perez graduated from Harvard Law School, where he was the executive editor of the Harvard Latino Law Review. He earned his bachelor's degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Miami studying finance and accounting. He is admitted to the Florida Bar, the Southern District of Florida (including the Bankruptcy Court), the Middle District of Florida, and the Eleventh Circuit.

In addition to his work at the firm, Swift-Perez gives back to the community by providing pro bono legal services to low-income individuals, including in coordination with the Legal Services of Greater Miami.

ABOUT TENZER ARRIETA PLLC

Tenzer Arrieta PLLC is a full-service business law firm offering both domestic and international clients sophisticated legal representation in connection with a wide range of commercial matters, both transactional and dispute-related, including real estate, hospitality, mergers and acquisitions, general corporate matters, complex commercial litigation, and US and international arbitration.

