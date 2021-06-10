Binovi Technologies Corp.: Binovi Products Within John McEnroe Tennis Academy

Best-in-class neuro-visual performance technology impacting tennis through Purposeful, Powerful Vision Training

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF) a leader in neuro-visual cognitive performance technology, is pleased to promote its continued relationship with the John McEnroe Tennis Academy (JMTA) through Binovi Sports Vision Training directed by Dr. Anne Hanna of Gold Coast Optometric Vision Performance, Oyster Bay, NY.

John McEnroe Tennis Academy professionals work as a team to deliver a training program that will assure the best possible outcome for serious junior players; a program that will enable JMTA players to make the most of their abilities, while supporting them in their academic pursuits and in living balanced, healthy lives. JMTA incorporates Binovi solutions into their programs. The Company's ongoing product development will continue to deliver innovations that will help drive athlete's performance and resonate with athletes operating at all levels of the performance scale, from ambitious amateurs to highly driven professionals at the top of their game.

'Vision is in the brain! It starts with proper eyesight and good ocular health but requires the visual pathways and brain to work with the structures of the eye to understand, process, and use the information that is seen. Vision is a dynamic process that is learned. We use Binovi Touch in every vision training circuit design; we find it to be excellent for peripheral vision, saccadic eye movements, fine motor, and cognition. The athletes really enjoy the exercises as well and feel the skills derived from training transfer nicely to their game. In my opinion Binovi Touch is a necessity for anyone in the vision training field. Even people with 20/20 eyesight and healthy eyes can experience serious difficulties with everyday actions like reading, writing, and moving around in space: functional vision includes proper eye teaming, eye focusing, eye movements, and the visual processing of information,' stated Dr. Anne Hanna, OD, COVD, Exclusive Vision Training Doctor of the John McEnroe Tennis Academy, NYC.

Athletes of all stripes are embracing new technologies to help them improve their game. Whether it's sensors in rackets, wearables, AI-driven analytics, or in-game tools like the Hawk-Eye camera system in use at major tournaments, the tech involved in sports today is astounding. Binovi is aimed squarely at player development on the court that lead to incidental improvements in overall quality of life off the court.

Adam Cegielski, CEO, stated 'High-performance athletes -from amateurs to the pros- are all looking for new ways of gaining a competitive advantage. TROI on innovative, vision-based performance enhancement methodologies in sports like tennis, where hand-eye co-ordination is beyond crucial, can be very significant. Small increases in key vision skills such as reaction time and accuracy will translate into huge gains in competitiveness, and financial returns. This is where Binovi shines and what our solutions used by JMTA are focused on. Binovi is useful and accessible not only for professionals, but for athletes at any skill level who often achieve even greater improvements in performance.'

To try Binovi Touch virtually now, visit binovi.com/try-binovi-touch

The goal of optometric vision performance training is to develop an athlete's ability to process the maximum amount of visual information taken in at a glance, as rapidly and accurately as possible, under conditions of physical and mental stress.

The Company strives to expand our vision performance products within all youth sport development academies nationwide as we continue to support the sport vision programs of Dr. Anne Hanna O.D.

For additional information please visit https://www.binovitouch.com

@BinoviVISN - Twitter & Instagram

About John McEnroe Tennis Academy

John McEnroe Tennis Academy Training Camps are specifically designed for players competing in or striving to compete in USTA Sectional, USTA National and ITF tournaments, and those interested in playing high-school tennis, college tennis and beyond. The JMTA Training Camp curriculum features a combination of drills, technical coaching, match play, off-court athletic and cross-training, and mental toughness training, specifically tailored to the ages and levels of each JMTA player group.

About Dr. Anne Hanna OD, FCOVD

Dr. Anne Hanna is a Neuro-Optometrist, fellowship-trained and board-certified in Neuro/Developmental Optometry and Vision Therapy. After completing her optometric training at the SUNY College of Optometry in 2008, and following her rotations through the Brooklyn VA system, Dr. Hanna joined Lenox Hill Community Medical Group in New York City, a hospital-based, multi-specialty medical group where she developed advanced clinical expertise in the diagnosis and management of ocular disease. She then developed and directed the binocular vision department at The Brown Center in Providence, Rhode Island, where she specialized in pediatrics, functional vision performance and neuro-rehab. Currently, she is a professor in the field of Neuro-Optometry, Binocular Vision and Neurological Rehabilitation and MCPHS University, as well as a private practitioner in Oyster Bay, specializing in neuro-cognitive and athletic vision performance. Professionally, she has worked with athletes of all ages and skill levels, with a particular focus on helping amateur athletes become elite players and is the exclusive doctor for John McEnroe Tennis Academy in New York City and Long Island.

About Binovi Touch

A purposeful and powerful tool for vision therapy and vision training, Binovi Touch is the result of over 30 years of experience in over 20 countries around the world on children, athletes, and seniors resolving issues from development, to performance, to rehabilitation. Building on that experience, Binovi Touch combines the fundamental qualities of the original Wayne Engineering Saccadic Fixator with innovation in almost every dimension. Using new materials and components to truly evolve an already dependable and versatile tool for the 21st century, Binovi Touch ensures both you and your athletes can get the most out of our modernized activities. Binovi Touch is controlled through the Binovi Touch app, connecting, and communicating wirelessly to provide real-time results. The new Binovi Touch app also includes a number of integrated tools and compatibility with many 3rd-party accessories. Training key vision skills like reaction time, peripheral vision, and hand-eye coordination is easier and more effective than ever with rich data and actionable results that drive insights and performance.

Binovi Touch Elite is currently available through Early-Bird preorder from the company's eCommerce site (www.binovitouch.com) for a special introductory price of $4,595 for a single unit, or as part of a Buy One, Get One 50% Off promotion at a cost of $6,892 for two devices, when purchased using promo code ELITE-EB2021 . This promotion expires Thursday July 15, 2021 at 5:00pm EDT. Conditions apply.

About Binovi Technologies Corp.

Binovi is a best-in-class neuro-visual performance platform designed to test, analyze, track, and report on individual cognitive performance. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and unique data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with greater efficiency.

Adam Cegielski

Founder | CEO

Tania Archer

Interim COO

Global Marketing | Strategic Partnerships

Investor Relations

Email: invest@binovi.com

Toll-free: 1 (844) 866-6162

https://www.binovi.com/investor-reports

Forward looking information:

