The final 980 MW of transmission capacity in parts of the Friesland regional grid have been allocated to generation projects, and state-owned network business Tennet says bottlenecks could occur over the next seven years.Dutch state-owned electricity transmission system operator Tennet has notified the energy market regulator grid capacity has been reached in the southern and western sections of the Friesland regional network. Tennet announced today on its website it had formally notified regulator ?Autoriteit voor Consument en Markt (ACM) that with the region already hosting around 1.5 GW of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...