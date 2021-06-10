New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2021) - VIEWPARK is pleased to announce a joint venture with analytics and big data solutions company Next Generation Data Analytics.

Key Takeaways:

VIEWPARK announces a joint venture with analytics and big data solutions company Next Generation Data Analytics

VIEWPARK expands its mandate to be a leader in cutting edge solutions for content marketing and distribution

Next Generation Data Analytics will become an embedded resource for VIEWPARK as it expands its network of shared services for marketing and distributing content globally

ABOUT VIEWPARK



VIEWPARK is a virtual studio with a global reach founded by Krysanne Katsoolis and Jack M. Dalgleish to finance, package and release film, series and short-form content utilizing and supported by cutting-edge technology. The VIEWPARK mandate is to produce and distribute quality curated content which is provocative, self-aware and also entertaining, and to develop and invest in proprietary media technology.



ABOUT NEXT GENERATION DATA ANALYTICS



Next Generation Data Analytics specializes in advanced analytics, big data strategy and consulting services. We partner and help companies capture a competitive advantage in the marketplace by providing companies with advanced business intelligence tools to drive efficiency and innovative transformations.

