Donnerstag, 10.06.2021
Katapultstart-News! Wie Rritual Superfoods die Branche schockiert!
GlobeNewswire
10.06.2021 | 17:41
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Nasdaq Iceland approves Íslandsbanki hf.'s request for admission of shares to trading, subject to sufficient distribution of shares

Nasdaq Iceland hf. ("the Exchange") has approved Íslandsbanki hf.'s
("Íslandsbanki") (ID no. 491008-0160) request for admission of shares to
trading on its Main Market. The approval is subject to the company's ability to
fulfill requirements regarding the distribution of shares in the Rules for
Issuers of Shares on Nasdaq Iceland hf. before the first day of trading. The
first day of trading is expected to be June 22, 2021. 

The first day of trading will be announced by the Exchange in a market notice
at least one trading day in advance.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.