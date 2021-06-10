Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision(the "Company" FR0011799907 GV) (Paris:GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, informs its shareholders that the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) scheduled to be held in camera on June 11, 2021 will not be able to validly deliberate, as the required quorum was not reached within the allotted time.

The second ordinary general meeting of Genomic Vision will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the company's registered office, 80-84 rue des Meuniers, Bâtiment E, 92220 Bagneux, also in camera, to deliberate on the same agenda.

The meeting will be broadcast live, the details of which will be specified at a later date on the Company's website, under the heading Investors General Meetings. Technical means will be put in place to allow shareholders to ask questions during the meeting, which will be answered during the meeting. Shareholders are therefore invited to consult the Company's website regularly. A replay of the meeting will also be available on the Company's website.

Genomic Vision shareholders are requested to cast their votes exclusively by mail before the General Meeting or by giving their proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting

The votes of shareholders who voted by mail at the first meeting remain valid and will be counted for the meeting on second call.

All preparatory documents are available on request from the company, or can be consulted on the company's website, under the heading Investors General Meetings.

