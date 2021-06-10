Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Zordix AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (293/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Zordix AB (publ), company registration number 556778-7691, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. First day of trading is expected to be June 15, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 23,961,206 class B shares. Shares Short name: ZORDIX B ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of class B shares to be listed: 24,047,176 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011725506 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 228229 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556778-7691 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4020 Consumer Products and Services ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners. For further information, please call Augment Partners on +46 8-604 22 55.