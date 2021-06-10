Fryvest: Traveling Faster than Light

PÖCKING, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Is it possible to travel faster than speed of light? According to the theory of relativity, it is not. A new understanding of dark energy and its inflation of the space of our universe with increasing speed may completely change this restriction.

If we should succeed in continuously inverting the dark energy influences to a very limited extent in front of spaceships, the distances to their destinations will get much shorter. And if this elimination of space is very effective, an observer may register a spaceship faster than speed of light, although the spaceship stays within the given limits of the theory of relativity.

The scientific discussion of Henryk Frystacki on the webpage https://www.escape-of-time.com or https://www.frystacki.de shows a simple model to understand the basic principles behind this idea. Even if the model is simple, it is compatible with general relativity and quantum physics.

The assumed stabilization of galaxies by dark matter gets another explanation in this model: an inverted part of dark energy keeps stars and planets on stable tracks.

End of Media Release

Dr. Henryk Frystacki

Dorfmoos 21

82343 Pöcking, Germany

Tel. Priv.: +49 8157 924137

Mob. Tel: +49 160 90729586

Email: henryk.frystacki@fryvest.com

SOURCE: Fryvest

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/651274/Traveling-Faster-than-Light