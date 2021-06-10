Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
10.06.2021 | 18:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Aventura Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (295/21)

On request of Aventura Group AB (publ), company registration number
559236-2593, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 14, 2021. 

Shares

Short name:                   AVENT B         
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of class B shares to be listed: 2,258,011        
------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                   SE0015961438      
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                   1            
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                 226477         
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:          559236-2593       
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                 First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                    SSME          
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:                SEK           
------------------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Augment Partners. For further information, please call Augment Partners on +46
8-604 22 55.
