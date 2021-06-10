Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Aventura Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (295/21)

On request of Aventura Group AB (publ), company registration number 559236-2593, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 14, 2021. Shares Short name: AVENT B ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of class B shares to be listed: 2,258,011 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0015961438 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 226477 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 559236-2593 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners. For further information, please call Augment Partners on +46 8-604 22 55.