RUBIS RUBIS: Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 10, 2021 10-Jun-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, June 10, 2021, 5.35 p.m. COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING JUNE 10, 2021 The Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Rubis was held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 2.00 p.m. under the chairmanship of Mr. Gilles Gobin. Due to the health situation, this Shareholders' Meeting was exceptionally held behind closed doors at Salons Hoche, 9 avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France. The Shareholders' Meeting was webcast live on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr/en/) and is still available for replay on the same site, via the following link: 2021 General Meeting (royalcast.com). The shareholders were invited to vote by internet, via the Votaccess secure voting platform, or by mail. The voting process ended on June 9, 2021, at 3 p.m. No question were sent to the Company. The highlights, the strategy, the CSR approach and the business in 2020 were presented by the Management to shareholders. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board then described the Company's governance. Finally, the Statutory Auditors presented their reports. The shareholders approved all the resolutions submitted to vote, notably: - the separate and consolidated financial statements for FY 2020; - the payment of a dividend of EUR1.80 per ordinary share and EUR0.90 per preference share. The ex-dividend date has been set for June 16, 2021, and the payment in shares option shall be exercised from June 18, to July 2, 2021 (incl.), based on a subscription price of EUR36.20. Payment of the dividend, in cash and in shares, will be made on July 8, 2021; - the renewals of Ms Laure Grimonpret-Tahon, Mr Hervé Claquin and Mr Erik Pointillart as Supervisory Board members; - the appointment of Mr Nils Christian Bergene as Supervisory Board member; - the compensation paid during or awarded in respect of FY 2020 to the corporate officers; - the compensation policies for the corporate officers for FY 2021; - the new total amount of the annual compensation of Supervisory Board members (EUR240,000); - the related-party transactions; - the financial delegations; - the authorization to set up performance shares plan(s); and - the delegation to implement share capital increase(s) reserved to employees. To conclude this Shareholders' Meeting, the detailed results of the vote on the resolutions were presented to shareholders by the Group Corporate Secretary. They are published on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr/en/), under the tab "Shareholders - General Meeting - General Meeting June 10, 2021 - Other Documents". Contact RUBIS - Legal Department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 10, 2021 =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 95 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1206695 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

