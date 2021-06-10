Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Cline Scientific AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (296/21)

On request of Cline Scientific AB, company registration number 556867-8238, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with effect from June 14, 2021. Shares Short name: CLINE B ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of class B shares to be listed: 14,730,404 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0006758231 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 226724 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556867-8238 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 766 771 784.